Sheff Wed V Nottm Forest at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri out for three months with knee injurySheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri will miss the home game against Nottingham Forest after being ruled out for three months.Forestieri has been struggling with a knee injury and will have surgery next week, while the Owls will still be without skipper Glenn Loovens and midfielder Sam Hutchinson.Centre-half Loovens (hip) and Hutchinson (knee) have both missed the last four matches. Midfielder Kieran Lee (hip), yet to feature this season, is working his way back to full fitness.Defender Joost van Aken, signed from Dutch side Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee, and midfielder Jacob Butterfield, on loan from Derby, are both in contention.New signing Adam Federici will have to wait a little longer to make his Forest debut after suffering an injury while on international duty with Australia.The goalkeeper joined the Reds on loan from Bournemouth on the final day of the transfer window and he is back at his parent club having the unspecified problem assessed.It had been hoped David Vaughan (groin) would be fit for the trip to Hillsborough but, while he is making good progress, he will not be ready. Fellow midfielder Chris Cohen has undergone a minor knee procedure and will be out for a couple of weeks.Matty Cash (ankle) is out of his protective boot while Jamie Ward (calf) is back training on grass and should return to contention sometime this month.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.