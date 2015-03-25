 
  1. Football
  2. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheff Wed V Nottm Forest at Hillsborough : Match Preview

08 September 2017 12:24
Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri out for three months with knee injury

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri will miss the home game against Nottingham Forest after being ruled out for three months.

Forestieri has been struggling with a knee injury and will have surgery next week, while the Owls will still be without skipper Glenn Loovens and midfielder Sam Hutchinson.

Centre-half Loovens (hip) and Hutchinson (knee) have both missed the last four matches. Midfielder Kieran Lee (hip), yet to feature this season, is working his way back to full fitness.

Defender Joost van Aken, signed from Dutch side Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee, and midfielder Jacob Butterfield, on loan from Derby, are both in contention.

New signing Adam Federici will have to wait a little longer to make his Forest debut after suffering an injury while on international duty with Australia.

The goalkeeper joined the Reds on loan from Bournemouth on the final day of the transfer window and he is back at his parent club having the unspecified problem assessed.

It had been hoped David Vaughan (groin) would be fit for the trip to Hillsborough but, while he is making good progress, he will not be ready. Fellow midfielder Chris Cohen has undergone a minor knee procedure and will be out for a couple of weeks.

Matty Cash (ankle) is out of his protective boot while Jamie Ward (calf) is back training on grass and should return to contention sometime this month.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.