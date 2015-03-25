 
Sheff Wed V Millwall at Hillsborough : Match Preview

30 October 2017 04:45
Pudil an injury doubt for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Millwall clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil is an injury doubt for the home game against Millwall.

Left-back Pudil sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's home draw against Barnsley and the Owls are waiting to learn the full extent of the problem.

Skipper Glenn Loovens is back in contention after serving a one-game ban, but midfielder Sam Hutchinson requires knee surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks at least.

Strikers Lucas Joao and Jordan Rhodes are pushing for recalls, but Fernando Forestieri (knee) and winger George Boyd (shoulder) are still out.

Millwall manager Neil Harris will consider changing his team for their second fixture in four days.

The Lions travel to Sheffield after on Saturday drawing 0-0 at Cardiff.

Shane Ferguson, Tom Elliott and Fred Onyedinma are among those pushing for recalls to his starting XI.

Byron Webster and Shaun Williams, both owing to knee injuries, remain long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

