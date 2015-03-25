Sheff Wed V Leeds at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Glenn Loovens, Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi remain doubtful for WednesdaySheffield Wednesday trio Glenn Loovens, Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi remain doubtful for Sunday's home game against Leeds.All three players returned to training this week, but the Yorkshire derby could come too soon. Loovens (hip) and Hutchinson (knee) have been restricted to two league appearances this season, while Abdi (knee and abductor) has featured in just one.Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is unlikely to return as he nurses a fractured a rib, so Joe Wildsmith will continue to deputise.Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) and winger George Boyd (shoulder) are both in rehabilitation following respective surgery.Leeds will be without suspended skipper Liam Cooper following his dismissal in the midweek defeat at Cardiff.Cooper will sit out a one-game ban so Matthew Pennington could make his second league start since joining on loan from Everton in the summer.Head coach Thomas Christiansen has no new injury concerns, with striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) still the only absentee.Midfielders Eunan O'Kane and Samuel Saiz, defender Vurnon Anita, plus striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga will all return to contention after being left out of the starting line-up on Tuesday night.

Source: PAR

