Sheff Wed V Hull at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Tom Lees for the Yorkshire derby with Hull.
The central defender suffered a thigh injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Reading and will play no part as the Tigers visit Hillsborough, with the length of time he will be sidelined still unknown.
There are no other fresh injury concerns as his side aim to continue their six-game unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.
Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson (both knee) and George Boyd (shoulder) are out until the new year.
Hull are boosted by the return of Jon Toral and Michael Dawson.
Toral has been struggling with a hamstring injury but returned to training this week and is in contention at Hillsborough.
Experienced defender Dawson has been laid low with illness, but he is also available.
Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Will Keane (knee), Moses Odubajo (knee) and Ryan Mason (skull) remain long-term absentees as the Tigers aim to end a six-game winless run.
Source: PAR