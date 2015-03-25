Sheff Wed V Hull at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Lees absent for OwlsSheffield Wednesday will be without Tom Lees for the Yorkshire derby with Hull.The central defender suffered a thigh injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Reading and will play no part as the Tigers visit Hillsborough, with the length of time he will be sidelined still unknown.There are no other fresh injury concerns as his side aim to continue their six-game unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson (both knee) and George Boyd (shoulder) are out until the new year.Hull are boosted by the return of Jon Toral and Michael Dawson.Toral has been struggling with a hamstring injury but returned to training this week and is in contention at Hillsborough.Experienced defender Dawson has been laid low with illness, but he is also available.Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Will Keane (knee), Moses Odubajo (knee) and Ryan Mason (skull) remain long-term absentees as the Tigers aim to end a six-game winless run.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker