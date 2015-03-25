Sheff Wed V Carlisle at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday without suspended Glenn LoovensSheffield Wednesday will be without suspended defender Glenn Loovens for their FA Cup replay against Carlisle.Loovens starts a two-game ban following his dismissal in Friday's goalless draw against Sheffield United, while fellow centre-half Tom Lees is one of a long list of players still out injured.New boss Jos Luhukay could switch Daniel Pudil or Morgan Fox to central defence and may include youngsters Connor O'Grady or Frederik Nielsen in his squad.Lees is recovering from groin surgery and Keiren Westwood, Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher are all still out.Carlisle midfielder Luke Joyce could return to the starting line-up after returning to action off the bench on Saturday.Joyce had missed the previous six matches due to an unspecified injury and will be assessed before a possible second game in four days.Boss Keith Curle has reported no major new injury problems following his side's home win against Crewe and could select from an unchanged squad.Midfielder Reggie Lambe is nursing an ankle injury despite starting on Saturday, while Kelvin Etuhu, Jason Kennedy and Nicky Adams all remain sidelined.

