Sheff Wed V Bristol City at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is expected to return to contention for the home game against Bristol City.
Lee, who missed the recent win at Aston Villa due to a recurrence of a hip problem, is available and head coach Carlos Carvalhal must decide whether to recall him or retain Jacob Butterfield in his starting line-up.
Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Owls bid for a third straight league win, but left-back Daniel Pudil (hamstring) is still doubtful.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson and striker Fernando Forestieri (both knee), plus winger George Boyd (shoulder) remain long-term absentees.
Bristol City are boosted by the return of wideman Jamie Paterson after a hamstring problem.
Defender Nathan Baker is also available after shrugging off a knock.
Skipper Bailey Wright completes a two-match ban after helping Australia reach the 2018 World Cup with a play-off victory against Honduras.
Eros Pisano (hamstring), Ivan Lucic (knee), Gary O'Neil (knee), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Famara Diedhiou (knee) remain in the treatment room.
Source: PAR