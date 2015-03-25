Sheff Wed V Bristol City at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Midfielder Kieran Lee expected to return for Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is expected to return to contention for the home game against Bristol City.Lee, who missed the recent win at Aston Villa due to a recurrence of a hip problem, is available and head coach Carlos Carvalhal must decide whether to recall him or retain Jacob Butterfield in his starting line-up.Carvalhal has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Owls bid for a third straight league win, but left-back Daniel Pudil (hamstring) is still doubtful.Midfielder Sam Hutchinson and striker Fernando Forestieri (both knee), plus winger George Boyd (shoulder) remain long-term absentees.Bristol City are boosted by the return of wideman Jamie Paterson after a hamstring problem.Defender Nathan Baker is also available after shrugging off a knock.Skipper Bailey Wright completes a two-match ban after helping Australia reach the 2018 World Cup with a play-off victory against Honduras.Eros Pisano (hamstring), Ivan Lucic (knee), Gary O'Neil (knee), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Famara Diedhiou (knee) remain in the treatment room.

