Sheff Wed V Brentford at Hillsborough : Match Preview

11 September 2017 05:01
Sheffield Wednesday monitor quartet ahead of Brentford clash

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has a number of injury concerns for the home clash with Brentford.

Kieran Lee (hip), who was back in the side against Nottingham Forest, will be closely monitored given the short turnaround, as will Jack Hunt (knock), Steven Fletcher (knee) and Ross Wallace (knock).

Carvalhal told the Yorkshire Post: "We have four players who we don't know if [they] can play tomorrow. They are doubts so we are analysing them. We will make a final decision tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Defender Glenn Loovens is definitely out as Carvalhal serves the second game of his two-match touchline ban.

Winger Sergi Canos will miss out for Brentford after he rolled his ankle in the first half of Saturday's goalless draw at Aston Villa.

The summer signing from Norwich lasted just 25 minutes of his first league appearance after suffering the problem going in for a tackle.

He had sustained an injury to the same ankle during a pre-season clash with Celta Vigo.

Josh Clarke came on to replace the Spaniard and is likely to start against the Owls, while Rico Henry should be fit to start after boss Dean Smith confirmed he was withdrawn late on at Villa Park with cramp.

Source: PAR

