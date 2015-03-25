Sheff Wed V Barnsley at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday will be without skipper Glenn Loovens for their derby clash with Barnsley.
Loovens made his first appearance in over two months after a hip injury in last week's defeat at Derby but was sent off early in the first half and is suspended.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson remains doubtful due to his on-going knee problem, so Jacob Butterfield could return to the squad.
Winger George Boyd (shoulder) and striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) remain long-term absentees as the Owls bid to avoid a fifth defeat in six league matches.
Barnsley will be without injured defender Adam Jackson, but midfielder Lloyd Isgrove could be in contention for his first appearance of the season.
Centre-half Jackson damaged a posterior cruciate knee ligament during last week's home defeat to Hull and is expected to be sidelined long-term.
Isgrove has yet to feature since returning to Barnsley as a permanent signing in the summer due to foot and thigh injuries, but has trained this week and may feature.
On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner (leg), plus defender Ethan Pinnock and Dimitri Cavare are still out.
Source: PAR