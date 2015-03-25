Sheff Wed V Barnsley at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday without suspended captain Glenn Loovens for Barnsley clashSheffield Wednesday will be without skipper Glenn Loovens for their derby clash with Barnsley.Loovens made his first appearance in over two months after a hip injury in last week's defeat at Derby but was sent off early in the first half and is suspended.Midfielder Sam Hutchinson remains doubtful due to his on-going knee problem, so Jacob Butterfield could return to the squad.Winger George Boyd (shoulder) and striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) remain long-term absentees as the Owls bid to avoid a fifth defeat in six league matches.Barnsley will be without injured defender Adam Jackson, but midfielder Lloyd Isgrove could be in contention for his first appearance of the season.Centre-half Jackson damaged a posterior cruciate knee ligament during last week's home defeat to Hull and is expected to be sidelined long-term.Isgrove has yet to feature since returning to Barnsley as a permanent signing in the summer due to foot and thigh injuries, but has trained this week and may feature.On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner (leg), plus defender Ethan Pinnock and Dimitri Cavare are still out.

Source: PAR

