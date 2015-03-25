Sheff Utd V Sheff Wed at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

New signings in contention to make Blades bows in derbySheffield United could hand debuts to Ryan Leonard, Lee Evans and James Wilson against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.All three joined the club this week and boss Chris Wilder could throw them straight into his side as the Blades try and achieve a first Steel City derby double since 2005-06.Wilder could also recall a number of players after he made nine changes for the FA Cup win at Ipswich last week.Striker Ched Evans has returned to full training after an ankle injury, but is not ready for match action and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and midfielder David Brooks (glandular fever) are still out.New Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has a baptism of fire as he takes his side across the city for his first game in charge.Luhukay only had a watching brief at Carlisle in the FA Cup last week following his appointment as Carlos Carvalhal's successor last week.The Dutchman was coy on which of his injured players will be available at Bramall Lane, but his injury list remains lengthy.Keiren Westwood (rib), Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt (all hip), Sam Hutchinson (knee) are just some of the first-teamers struggling with injuries.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.