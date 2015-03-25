Sheff Utd V Reading at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

Kieron Freeman to miss out for Sheffield UnitedSheffield United will be without defender Kieron Freeman for their home game against Reading.Freeman left the field on a stretcher in last week's home win against Ipswich with a dislocated knee-cap and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.George Baldock could return to contention, but remains doubtful after missing out last week with a calf strain, while fellow defender Richard Stearman is edging closer to a return following a hamstring injury sustained in August.Attacking midfielder David Brooks, who signed a new four-year contract with the Blades this week, is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.Reading could have striker Yann Kermorgant available for a first appearance of the season following hip and groin surgery during the summer.Captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift are also in contention after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.Midfielder Stephen Quinn and forward Joseph Mendes continue their rehabilitation following knee problems along with winger Callum Harriott (hamstring).Defender Jordan Obita has been ruled out for the season after major surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

