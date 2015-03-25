 
  1. Football
  2. Sheffield United

Sheff Utd V Reading at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

19 October 2017 02:21
Kieron Freeman to miss out for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without defender Kieron Freeman for their home game against Reading.

Freeman left the field on a stretcher in last week's home win against Ipswich with a dislocated knee-cap and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

George Baldock could return to contention, but remains doubtful after missing out last week with a calf strain, while fellow defender Richard Stearman is edging closer to a return following a hamstring injury sustained in August.

Attacking midfielder David Brooks, who signed a new four-year contract with the Blades this week, is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.

Reading could have striker Yann Kermorgant available for a first appearance of the season following hip and groin surgery during the summer.

Captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift are also in contention after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and forward Joseph Mendes continue their rehabilitation following knee problems along with winger Callum Harriott (hamstring).

Defender Jordan Obita has been ruled out for the season after major surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the