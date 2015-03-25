Sheff Utd V Norwich at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Clayton Donaldson doubtful as Blades host CanariesStriker Clayton Donaldson remains doubtful for Sheffield United's home game against Norwich.Deadline-day signing Donaldson sustained a hamstring injury on his two-goal debut in last week's 2-1 win at Sunderland and subsequently missed the midweek victory at Bolton.Midfielder Samir Carruthers (calf) is back in contention after returning to full training and goalkeeper Simon Moore (knee) is hoping to play for the under-23s next week.Caolan Lavery remains sidelined after recently fracturing a cheekbone and eye socket, while fellow striker James Hanson (thigh) and defender Richard Stearman (hamstring) are still out.Norwich head coach Daniel Farke could freshen up his Canaries following the midweek goalless draw with Burton.Midfielder Alex Tettey may be given a breather, with 20-year-old James Maddison having come off the bench for the closing stages, along with Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut.Centre-back Grant Hanley is another in contention - the recent signing from Newcastle was an unused substitute on Tuesday night.Midfielder Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery, while Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

