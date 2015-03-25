 
Sheff Utd V Leicester at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

21 August 2017 04:04
Ched Evans in contention for Blades start as Leon Clarke serves suspension

Leon Clarke's suspension from Sheffield United's Carabao Cup encounter with Leicester opens the door for striker Ched Evans to make his first start of the season and first for United since 2012.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will not appeal against the red card shown to Clarke following his angry clash with Barnsley's Angus MacDonald in United's 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Wilder, who is likely to be without midfielder Chris Basham due to a tight groin, has pledged to pick a strong side against 2016 Premier League champions Leicester and Wales forward Evans impressed from the bench in the first round, setting up two goals in a 3-2 victory over Walsall.

Defender Richard Stearman, like Evans a summer signing in S2, is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury. George Baldock (foot) and striker James Hanson (thigh) should sit out, too.

England international Jamie Vardy is fit and available for Leicester's trip to South Yorkshire.

The striker gave the Foxes an injury scare at the weekend when he hobbled off with an ankle knock but, despite being sore, there is no serious damage.

Captain Wes Morgan (back) is also nursing an injury following the 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton but, unlike Vardy, he will not be involved in Sheffield.

Nampalys Mendy (ankle) is fit again and will be in the squad along with Ahmed Musa.

Source: PAR

