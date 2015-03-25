Sheff Utd V Ipswich at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

Kieron Freeman set to replace injured George Baldock for Sheffield UnitedSheffield United defender Kieron Freeman is back in contention for the home game against Ipswich.Freeman has missed the last three games due to a rib injury, but is in line for a timely return as the high-flying Blades will be without George Baldock.Baldock sustained a calf injury in the defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out and Freeman could step into the right wing-back role.Striker Leon Clarke and attacking midfielder David Brooks are among those pushing for recalls as the Blades bid to maintain their fine start following promotion to the Championship.Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi because of a hamstring injury.Forward David McGoldrick, who had been carrying a hamstring problem, was released early from international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but is expected to be in contention.New Zealand defender Tommy Smith is also fit again following his hamstring problem, as is Adam Webster (ankle), Tristan Nydam (groin) and midfielder Flynn Downes (thigh).Ted Bishop (hernia) has resumed training, but midfielders Luke Hyam (knee) and Emyr Huws (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation while Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

