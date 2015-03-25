 
Sheff Utd V Hull at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

03 November 2017 12:23
Sheff Utd v Hull

Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore could make his first start of the season against Hull in place of the injured Jamal Blackman.

Blackman was stretchered off in the midweek defeat at QPR with a back injury after an awkward fall and has returned to parent club Chelsea to be fully assessed.

The Blades are also expected to be without defender George Baldock, who was withdrawn with a tight hamstring at Loftus Road.

Defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Hull will be without suspended centre-half Michael Hector following his dismissal in the midweek home defeat to Middlesbrough.

Ola Aina will return to the starting line-up at right-back, with Fikayo Tomori switching to partner Michael Dawson in central defence.

Ondrej Mazuch will be sidelined for another fortnight due to a hamstring injury, while a similar problem will keep midfielder Jon Toral out for between four and six weeks.

Midfielder Sebastian Larsson is expected to shake off a knock, but Evandro, Stephen Kingsley, Will Keane, Abel Hernandez, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo are all still out.

Source: PAR

