Sheff Utd V Derby at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

Leon Clarke suspended for Sheffield United's clash with DerbyStriker Leon Clarke will miss Sheffield United's Sky Bet Championship showdown with Derby through suspension.Clarke was sent off following an off-the-ball incident with Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald during last weekend's South Yorkshire derby and will serve the second instalment of his ban after sitting out the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester in midweek.Ched Evans got the nod against the Foxes, while Caolan Lavery scored the Blades' goal in a 4-1 defeat, although neither is certain of earning another start alongside skipper Billy Sharp in Clarke's absence.Central defender Richard Stearman is sidelined for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, while striker James Hanson has been nursing a thigh strain.Johnny Russell is an injury doubt for Derby as they prepare to head to the Steel City.The winger suffered a groin injury in the win at Bolton last weekend and is being assessed after undergoing a scan. Should he miss out, Tom Lawrence is expected to come into the team and make his full Championship debut for the club.Rams boss Gary Rowett made 10 changes against Grimsby in the League Cup and wholesale changes are expected once more as he reverts back to something resembling the side that started at Bolton.Jason Shackell played the full match in midweek on his return from a back injury and the defender will hope to remain involved by taking a place on the bench. Midfielder George Thorne (hamstring) is also nearing a return to the first-team squad.

