Sheff Utd V Birmingham at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

23 November 2017 03:47
Sheffield United defender George Baldock could in contention against Birmingham

Sheffield United defender George Baldock could return to contention for the home game against Birmingham.

Wing-back Baldock has missed the last three games due to a hamstring strain, but is expected to be included in boss Chris Wilder's squad.

Wilder has no new major injury concerns following the midweek defeat in a nine-goal thriller against Fulham, but could make changes, with Samir Carruthers and David Brooks among those pushing for recalls.

Midfielder Paul Coutts is out for the season after recently breaking a leg, while striker Ched Evans (ankle) and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) are long-term absentees.

Birmingham will check on the fitness of midfielders Craig Gardner and Stephen Gleeson.

Gardner has missed the last two matches with a calf injury while Gleeson was not risked at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night after a thigh problem forced him off against Nottingham Forest.

Che Adams and David Davis were replaced at half-time against Boro but both substitutions were thought to be tactical decisions by Blues boss Steve Cotterill, rather than because of any injury to either player.

David Stockdale returned to the squad in midweek after a lengthy injury lay-off but Maxime Colin, Isaac Vassell and Carl Jenkinson remain out.

Source: PAR

