 
  1. Football
  2. Sheffield United

Sheff Utd V Barnsley at Bramall Lane : Match Preview

17 August 2017 12:13
Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman doubtful for derby against Barnsley

Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman is an injury doubt for the home game against derby rivals Barnsley.

Stearman was forced out of the midweek defeat at Cardiff due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by Jake Wright, who could make his first league start of the season.

Striker Ched Evans is pushing for his first full 90 minutes since returning to Bramall Lane and midfielder David Brooks is also in contention for his full league debut.

Summer signing George Baldock (foot) and striker James Hanson (thigh) are expected to miss out again.

Barnsley are not expecting to receive international clearance in time to include latest signing Dimitri Cavare in their squad.

The Reds paid an undisclosed fee for former Rennes full-back Cavare, who agreed a two-year deal on Thursday.

But defender Andy Yiadom could be back in contention. His expected move to Huddersfield broke down earlier this week and he has returned to Oakwell.

Teenage midfielder Jared Bird stepped off the bench to make his debut for the club in the midweek home win against Nottingham Forest, while head coach Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury worries.

Source: PAR

