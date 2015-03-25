Sergio Aguero to be assessed by Manchester City after car crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old will now be assessed by City medical staff after sustaining injuries in a crash in Holland.

The Argentina international is reported to have been travelling in a taxi in Amsterdam after attending a concert on Thursday when the accident happened.

A statement from the club read: “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

“He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.