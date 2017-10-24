Sergio Aguero schools Mikel Arteta in training

As the saying goes, you cannot teach an old dog new tricks.

But that is exactly what Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero did in training.

And the Argentina international, who equalled City’s all-time goal-scoring record against Burnley on Saturday on his first appearance since breaking a rib in a car crash, uploaded a video to Instagram to prove it.

Aguero embarrasses City assistant coach Mikel Arteta during a pass-and-move drill in training, nutmegging the bewildered 35-year-old to the joy of his team-mates, and accompanied the video with the caption ‘close your legs Mikel Arteta’.

Cerra las piernas Mikel Arteta ???????? ! Close your legs Mikel Arteta ?????????????????????? !! A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Source: By PA Sport Staff

