Sergio Aguero in numbers

Sergio Aguero has become Manchester City's all-time record scorer.

The Argentina striker netted against Napoli in the Champions League to move past Eric Brook's mark of 177.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Aguero's City career in numbers.

178 - goals scored by Aguero for City.

264 - appearances for Aguero in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Eric Brook's 493.

129 - Premier League goals. That places Aguero 12th in the all-time list and third among active players, behind Wayne Rooney (202) and Jermain Defoe (159).

26 - goals in his most prolific Premier League season, 2014-15.

10 - his hat-trick against Watford in September was his 10th treble for City in all competitions.

6 - Premier League hat-tricks, a mark bettered only by Alan Shearer (11), Robbie Fowler (nine), Michael Owen and Thierry Henry (both eight).

29 - Aguero has scored against 29 different opponents in the Premier League.

11 - Newcastle are his favourite Premier League opponent, with Aguero scoring 11 goals against them including five in one match. He also has double figures against Tottenham.

4 - he has won four major trophies with City - two Premier League titles and two League Cups - to add to his 2010 Europa League triumph with Atletico Madrid and 2008 Olympic gold medal with Argentina.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.