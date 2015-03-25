 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Sergio Aguero in numbers

01 November 2017 11:53

Sergio Aguero has become Manchester City’s all-time record scorer.

The Argentina striker netted against Napoli in the Champions League to move past Eric Brook’s mark of 177.

Here, we look at Aguero’s City career in numbers.

178 – goals scored by Aguero for City.

264 – appearances for Aguero in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Eric Brook’s 493.

129 – Premier League goals. That places Aguero 12th in the all-time list and third among active players, behind Wayne Rooney (202) and Jermain Defoe (159).

26 – goals in his most prolific Premier League season, 2014-15.

10 – his hat-trick against Watford in September was his 10th treble for City in all competitions.

6 – Premier League hat-tricks, a mark bettered only by Alan Shearer (11), Robbie Fowler (nine), Michael Owen and Thierry Henry (both eight).

29 – Aguero has scored against 29 different opponents in the Premier League.

11 – Newcastle are his favourite Premier League opponent, with Aguero scoring 11 goals against them including five in one match. He also has double figures against Tottenham.

4 – he has won four major trophies with City – two Premier League titles and two League Cups – to add to his 2010 Europa League triumph with Atletico Madrid and 2008 Olympic gold medal with Argentina.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as