Sergio Aguero in contention to play after car accident

13 October 2017 01:23

Sergio Aguero could make a speedy return to action as Premier League leaders Manchester City host Stoke on Saturday.

The Argentina striker was ruled out for between two and four weeks after breaking a rib in a car accident in Amsterdam a fortnight ago.

Comments from the 29-year-old’s national team doctor later cast doubt over that prognosis, suggesting Aguero could be sidelined for up to six weeks, but he appears to be making good progress.

Guardiola, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “He did his first training session after what happened and he did it quite well. Hopefully, as soon as possible, he’ll be back.”

Asked specifically if Aguero could play this weekend, Guardiola said: “Maybe. We will see today. We are going to see at the last training session.

“Of course he is not 100 per cent but he has recovered quite well. It was not as dangerous as it could be.

“He explained what happened. When you think what might have happened, we are quite happy that he is back to training.”

Aguero needs one goal to equal Eric Brook’s all-time City goalscoring record of 177, which has stood since 1939.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

