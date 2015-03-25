 
Sergio Aguero: I'm fit to lead the City line against Leicester

16 November 2017 04:54

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit for Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital on Tuesday after experiencing a dizzy spell at half-time of the 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in Russia.

After being discharged and rejoining the team Aguero returned to Manchester where he was assessed by City's medical staff.

Following their evaluation Aguero announced he had been passed fit to play at the weekend.

"All the tests they run on me - just for caution - turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!" he tweeted.

City were always optimistic Aguero would be fine for the return of the Premier League after stressing earlier in the week that the player "never lost consciousness" despite suggestions he had fainted.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer has only recently returned to action after he sustaining a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam in September when the taxi he was in collided with a lamp post.

Source: PA

