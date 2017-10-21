 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Sergio Aguero equals record as Man City beat Burnley

21 October 2017 04:12

Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City’s all-time scoring record as Pep Guardiola’s side set a new club best of 11 victories in a row with a 3-0 win against Burnley.

Aguero got the one goal he needed to join Eric Brook on 177 with a disputed 30th-minute penalty after Nick Pope was deemed to have fouled Bernardo Silva.

Burnley, who had been unbeaten away in the Premier League, were impressive again but their resistance was broken by two goals in three minutes from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane late in the second half.

ManBur

Tweet of the match

Star man – Sergio Aguero

In his 262nd game for City, Aguero equalled the mark set by pre-war forward Brook. It was clear how much Aguero wanted to claim the outright record for himself and he would have but for the heroics of Pope, who produced two excellent saves. He will have to wait, but surely not for long.

Referee watch

Roger East
(Rui Vieira/AP)

Roger East was put in an unenviable position by Silva for City’s penalty. The Portugal winger reacted theatrically to Pope’s challenge, leaving Burnley’s players seething. But there was significant contact on Silva’s foot and East made the correct decision. He was also right to deny Burnley a spot-kick after Fabian Delph’s attempted clearance hit his own arm.

Moment of the match

Sergio Aguero
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero has scored many more spectacular goals than this but few more personally significant. He must have been nervous as he stepped up to take the penalty, particularly given his patchy record from the spot, but he dispatched it clinically into the bottom corner, sending Pope the wrong way.

Player ratings

Fernandinho
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City: Ederson 6 (out of 10), Kyle Walker 6, John Stones 6, Nicolas Otamendi 6, Fabian Delph 6, Fernandinho 7, Kevin De Bruyne 7, Leroy Sane 8, Bernardo Silva 7, David Silva 7, Sergio Aguero 8. Subs: Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 76) 6, Yaya Toure (for Fernandinho, 78) 5, Ilkay Gundogan (for De Bruyne 80) 5.

Burnley: Nick Pope 7, Matthew Lowton 7, James Tarkowski 7, Ben Mee 7, Stephen Ward 7, Jack Cork 8, Steven Defour 7, Robbie Brady 6, Jeff Hendrick 6, Scott Arfield 6, Chris Wood 6. Subs: Ashley Barnes (for Wood, 20) 6, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (for Hendrick, 71) 5, Ashley Westwood (for Defour, 84) 5.

Who’s up next?

Manchester City v Wolves (Carabao Cup, October 24)

Burnley v Newcastle (Premier League, October 30)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the