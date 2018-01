Rangers have announced the signing of QPR midfielder Sean Goss on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The German-born 22-year-old moved to the Sky Bet Championship side from Manchester United last January but has only made six appearances.

Goss, who joined United from Exeter in 2012, will link up with his new team-mates for the trip to the United States on Friday where the Ibrox club will play in the Florida Cup.

Source: PA-WIRE

