Sean Dyche focused on strengthening Burnley squad not losing star names

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is already focused on strengthening his squad for next season's Premier League campaign despite the inevitable speculation swirling over the future of some of the Clarets' big names.

Defender Michael Keane has been strongly linked with a move back to his former club Manchester United while England goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also reportedly been targeted by a number of other clubs.

For Dyche the rumours come with the territory of a successful season in the top flight which could see his side finish as high as 11th if they beat West Ham on Sunday and other results go their way.

But he is more interested in building on a promising campaign at Turf Moor and ensuring his side continue to establish themselves as a top-flight force.

Dyche said: "We've added to the squad but we still need to look at the market again - we want to keep upgrading not just for for the quality, but as an in-house challenge to the players.

"It's always a good stimulus when they see players coming in and they have to fight for their own shirt, so we've got to add more.

"We're well aware of the future and we know we've got to continue to develop as sa team and add to what we're doing. Whatever way it went this year, the one thing we've had to do has been done, and that was to stay in the division."

Dyche insisted interest in the likes of Keane was the "reality" of a club like Burnley but denied there had been any further developments over his potential return to Old Trafford.

Instead Dyche is preparing for the clash with the Hammers determined to finish with a victory which will round off a solid and unexpectedly comfortable campaign in style.

Dyche added: "It has proved to be a good season - a good season but a tough season. You can't take any shortcuts in the Premier League and we've deserved everything we've got.

"It's not just about the money, it's about us finishing as high up the Premier League table as we can and it's a big challenge.

"We've only been in the bottom three once and that was after the first weekend of the season. Really we've tended to look up all the time so it would be great to finish with a win and see how the table ends up."

Keane could return after missing the recent trip to Bournemouth with a knock but fellow defender Ben Mee is likely to miss out on the final game of the season with a shin problem.

Source: PA

