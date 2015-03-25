Sean Dyche does not consider Burnley an established Premier League club yet despite them climbing up to seventh with a win on his fifth anniversary at Turf Moor.

A seventh 1-0 top-flight victory since the start of last season was delivered by Jeff Hendrick's 74th-minute strike against Newcastle in a performance that epitomised the Clarets under Dyche.

His team were resolute, gritty and energetic - the latter characteristic evident when Steven Defour and Jack Cork robbed Ayoze Perez to start the attack which culminated in Hendrick's effort.

Having taken over a side in the bottom half of the Championship, Dyche's men are now just outside the European places in their second successive Premier League campaign.

"It just says we continue to work hard to progress - myself, my staff and the team," Dyche said of their position in the division after 10 games.

"We're not the market leaders, we have to earn the right for everything we get. I've been really pleased with the constant mentality of continuing to move forward, it's important for me and the staff.

"People talk about this idea of being a recognised Premier League club, we're not a recognised Premier League club yet, you have to earn that, that takes some doing, it's not a couple of seasons. There's no number on it, but you have to deliver constantly season after season.

"We are earning respect, a side that feels like it can do what the Premier League needs, but there's still work to be done. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon, we've made a good start but there's a long race to go."

In a forgettable contest between two well-organised teams, it was Burnley who seized the opportunity through Hendrick when it arrived to him at the back post from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross.

"The Premier League is a difficult place to be," Dyche admitted.

"You have to get wins however you can. We've had wins where we've had to work tremendously hard. When you're us, you can't just go out and play fantastic every week, you have to fight for a win, get a set piece for a win, sometimes you have to play really well - you have to do all of those things.

"We're still earning the right somewhat. We're learning."

Visiting manager Rafael Benitez felt his side contributed to their own downfall by losing possession to Cork, y et the Spaniard stopped short of pointing the finger at Perez.

"I think it was an even game - we could have won, we could have lost," he said.

"It's one mistake and then the goal happens. Afterwards we pushed and had chances but not enough.

"We made a mistake and after we were out of position. I don't like to name anyone but we didn't do what we had to do.

"We still had chances and some attempts but these kind of games you have to make sure you're strong enough in defence and a little better in attack."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.