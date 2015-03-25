 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Sean Dyche backs Steven Defour to shine for Burnley after full pre-season

14 August 2017 01:08

Sean Dyche feels Burnley's Belgian playmaker Steven Defour is fitter and more equipped for life in the Premier League after a full pre-season with the club.

Twelve months ago the Clarets seemed to have pulled off a significant coup when they signed Defour, who was once admired by Manchester United, from Anderlecht upon their return to the top flight.

However, despite showing glimpses of his quality, Defour only made 16 Premier League starts, only one of which came after January, when the midfielder had offered no guarantees about his long-term future at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has remained in Lancashire, though, and on Saturday he starred in a shock 3-2 win over champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In quotes published in the Lancashire Telegraph, Dyche said after the win: "There's no guarantees but he looks like he's fitter, he's adapted better, he understands the tempo of the game better and that it's physically demanding, particularly here; they've got some very powerful players, they're a big, athletic side.

"We know he can play, his ball for the goal is absolutely fantastic, so we know that. I think he's mentally adapting as well.

"Even with all his experience the Premier League is a different animal. We've all seen it with players coming to the Premier League, some adapt quicker but some it takes time, so we're hoping he continues building on his own performances and that's effective for us.

"The challenge is right there. It was tough last season, over the summer you get a break and a chance to look at things. He's taken it on."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.