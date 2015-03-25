Sean Dyche and The Burnley Way

The Burnley Way.

On the face of it, two recent stellar performers for Burnley Football Club departing Turf Moor just before the new English Premier League campaign even kicks off, might suggest to the neutral observer, Sean Dyche’s Clarets are accepting relegation as inevitable.

England international Michael Keane has already departed Burnley for the warm embrace of Everton’s Goodison Park and Andre Gray has just departed East Lancashire for Watford’s Vicarage Road.

The two outgoing transfers yield the Clarets a handsome net profit of upwards of thirty million pounds. Keane arrived at Burnley three years ago, still a wet behind the ears wannabe from Sir Alex Ferguson’s school of hard knocks. Sean Dyche polished, cultivated and developed the young Keane into a fully-fledged high class, much coveted central defender.

Gray was snaffled by Dyche two seasons ago from then fellow Championship side Brentford, following Gray’s rapid rise through the non-league ranks. Gray arrived at Burnley with a reputation as a West Midland’s bad boy, resplendent with facial street cred knife scar and an undisputed eye for goal. Both Keane and Gray were an integral part in Burnley’s successful chase and capture of the Holy Grail which brought Burnley back into the top flight of English football.

Sean Dyche managed to retain Burnley’s place in the English Premier League with a relatively comfortable finishing place of sixteenth. To sell two of his brightest protegees is almost unthinkable for the casual football thinker but as Sean Dyche himself recently alluded to; this is “The Burnley Way”.

No Burnley player is bigger than the team, Dyche’s team plays under the ethos of the minimum requirement is maximum effort. Burnley Football Club was long prepared for the inevitable Keane departure. James Tarkowski another bargain price capture from Brentford, has waited patiently in the wings and is perhaps another future England international, spotted and developed under the watchful auspices of the ginger hard man.

Gray appeared to become intoxicated with a high media presence following his much publicized relationship with a well-known female pop singer, a relationship which Dyche seemingly did not wholly approve of. Gray’s departure has not been met with the customary genuine best wishes and good luck and fond memories. It seems Burnley have decided to take the Watford lucre and run. Dyche’s Burnley and a pair of media darlings do not easily walk hand in hand.

The multi-million pound question now is whether or not Dyche’s team are likely to survive the loss of Gray and Keane and survive for a third season in the English Premier League? In much the same way that Tarkowski was bought to replace Keane, Stoke City’s Jonathan Walters was brought in to supplant Gray.

It really is the Burnley way and I reckon beyond a shadow of a doubt, the Burnley gaffer Sean Dyche and his recruitment team already have further recruits identified and on the cusp of arriving on the doorstep of entrance to the famous old founder member of the Football League. It is The Burnley Way you know? (TEC)

Source: DSG

