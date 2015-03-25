Seagulls snap up Swedish youngster Gyokeres

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Sweden Under-19 striker Viktor Gyokeres from IF Brommapojkarna.

The 19-year-old will join the Premier League club's Under-23 squad when the transfer window opens on January 1.

He has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract, which will run until June 2020.

Albion's Under-23 coach Simon Rusk told the club's official website: "We are delighted that we've moved a big step closer to bringing Viktor into the squad.

"He is someone who has an impressive scoring record for his country at Under-19 level, and he will add good competition for places in the forward areas."

Gyokeres was the joint leading goalscorer in this summer's European Under-19 Championship, scoring three times in three appearances.

Source: PA

