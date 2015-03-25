Seagulls In Good Shape After International Break

Brighton manager Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury problems following the international break ahead of Monday night's Premier League match against Stoke at the Amex Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan helped Australia secure qualification for the World Cup after a 3-1 win over Honduras, and has been travelling back from Sydney.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell continues his recovery from a back problem.

Provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Bong, Duffy, Bruno, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Knockaert, Murray, Gross, Krul, Brown, Hemed, Suttner, Schelotto, March, Goldson.

Source: PA-WIRE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.