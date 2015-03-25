Scunthorpe V Wigan at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe set for double defensive boostScunthorpe defenders Conor Townsend and Charlie Goode could both return to contention for the home game against Wigan.Townsend has missed the last four matches due to a calf problem and Goode, yet to appear in the league this season, has been sidelined with a knee injury.New signing Clayton Lewis will have to wait for his debut as the club have not yet received international clearance for the New Zealand international, who joined this week following his departure from Auckland City.Boss Graham Alexander made seven changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Grimsby and the likes of Matt Gilks, Rory McArdle and Neal Bishop are expected to return.Wigan are without Owen Evans, Matija Sarkic and Sam Morsy.They are all on international duty with Wales Under-21s, Montenegro Under-21s and Egypt respectively.In their collective absence, Ivan Toney is among those pushing for a recall.Reece James should also be available having previously suffered a dead leg.

Source: PAR

