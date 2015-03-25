 
  1. Football
  2. Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe V Portsmouth at Glanford Park : Match Preview

22 September 2017 01:09
Not looking Goode for Charlie as Scunthorpe host Portsmouth

Scunthorpe look set to be without defender Charlie Goode for the home clash with Portsmouth.

Boss Graham Alexander confirmed Goode sustained an ankle injury in training this week which could rule him out.

Andrew Crofts is expected to be back in contention shortly following an ankle problem of his own, although Saturday's clash is likely to come too soon.

Jonny Margetts (knee) and Luke Williams (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Portsmouth defender Damien McCrory will miss the match at Glanford Park with a knee injury.

McCrory limped off during Pompey's win over Fleetwood last weekend although a scan has revealed the problem is not as serious as first feared.

Captain Brett Pitman is available despite his broken nose, with an operation pencilled in for early next month.

Full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, on loan from Huddersfield, and defender Jack Whatmough are both out, however, with knee injuries.

Source: PAR

