Scunthorpe V Portsmouth at Glanford Park : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Not looking Goode for Charlie as Scunthorpe host PortsmouthScunthorpe look set to be without defender Charlie Goode for the home clash with Portsmouth.Boss Graham Alexander confirmed Goode sustained an ankle injury in training this week which could rule him out.Andrew Crofts is expected to be back in contention shortly following an ankle problem of his own, although Saturday's clash is likely to come too soon.Jonny Margetts (knee) and Luke Williams (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.Portsmouth defender Damien McCrory will miss the match at Glanford Park with a knee injury.McCrory limped off during Pompey's win over Fleetwood last weekend although a scan has revealed the problem is not as serious as first feared.Captain Brett Pitman is available despite his broken nose, with an operation pencilled in for early next month.Full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, on loan from Huddersfield, and defender Jack Whatmough are both out, however, with knee injuries.

