Scunthorpe V Oxford Utd at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Jordan Clarke remains on sidelines for ScunthorpeScunthorpe will once again be without defender Jordan Clarke for the home clash with Oxford.Clarke is currently nursing a thigh problem but manager Graham Alexander is confident he will be back in contention for the Iron's trip to Plymouth next weekend.Levi Sutton is expected to keep his place at right-back, while Duane Holmes and Tom Hopper impressed after coming off the bench against Rochdale and could feature more prominently.Midfielder Luke Williams suffered a fresh injury setback in training this week, visiting a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury.New Oxford midfielder Ivo Pekalski is expected to be out until 2018 with a knee injury.The Swede suffered the medial ligament injury in his first week with the Us, missing last Saturday's 3-0 win over Portsmouth as a result.Forward Gino van Kessel could start after his goalscoring appearance against Pompey.Defenders Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) are out.

