Scunthorpe V Oxford Utd at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe will once again be without defender Jordan Clarke for the home clash with Oxford.
Clarke is currently nursing a thigh problem but manager Graham Alexander is confident he will be back in contention for the Iron's trip to Plymouth next weekend.
Levi Sutton is expected to keep his place at right-back, while Duane Holmes and Tom Hopper impressed after coming off the bench against Rochdale and could feature more prominently.
Midfielder Luke Williams suffered a fresh injury setback in training this week, visiting a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury.
New Oxford midfielder Ivo Pekalski is expected to be out until 2018 with a knee injury.
The Swede suffered the medial ligament injury in his first week with the Us, missing last Saturday's 3-0 win over Portsmouth as a result.
Forward Gino van Kessel could start after his goalscoring appearance against Pompey.
Defenders Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) are out.
