Scunthorpe V Milton Keynes Dons at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe still without midfielder Funso Ojo for visit of MK DonsScunthorpe manager Graham Alexander hopes Funso Ojo will return to training next week but Saturday's clash with MK Dons will come too soon.The influential Belgian midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for the Iron's League One defeats at Doncaster and Walsall.He is on course to return sooner rather than later, although striker Lee Novak (ankle) is still a few weeks away, while Jonathon Margetts (knee) and Jordan Clarke (hamstring) are likely to be out for much longer.Long-term absentees Sam Mantom (groin) and Luke Williams (hamstring) will also miss out this weekend but it is hoped they will return to action in the new year.MK Dons' Osman Sow looks set to feature for a second successive game.Following a couple of days off due to an illness, the forward has been back in training ahead of the trip to Glanford Park.Sow made his return to action after a foot injury by starting last weekend's 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury.Callum Brittain, Alex Gilbey and Ousseynou Cisse, all sidelined of late, are expected to miss out once again.

Source: PAR

