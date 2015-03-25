Scunthorpe V Fleetwood Town at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe to hand fitness test to Charlie Goode ahead of Fleetwood clashScunthorpe hope to have defender Charlie Goode back available for Tuesday's visit of Fleetwood.The Iron defender missed out on a place in the team for Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Rotherham but is set to face a fitness test as he nears a return.Tom Hopper also missed the loss against the Millers but is looking to regain his place in the starting line-up after an ankle injury.Jonathan Margetts and Luke Williams are both some way from full fitness while new signing Clayton Lewis is likely to be given more time to prove his fitness levels.Fleetwood's Wes Burns is available after his red card in Saturday's draw against Rochdale was overturned.Burns was dismissed by referee John Brooks for an apparent two-footed 65th-minute challenge on Callum Camps, but the midfielder appeared to have fairly won the ball.Conor McAleny could return to the starting line-up having recovered from an ankle injury in time to step off the bench for the final 10 minutes against Rochdale.Boss Uwe Rosler has reported no new injury problems as his side chase their third straight league win on the road.

Source: PAR

