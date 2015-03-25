Scunthorpe V Charlton at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe forward Lee Novak is a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League One game at home to Charlton.
Novak came off against Bradford on Tuesday with an ankle injury and will have to be assessed ahead of the match against his former club.
This weekend is likely also to come too soon for Josh Morris, who has a hamstring strain.
Simon Church (hamstring), Sam Mantom (groin), Luke Williams (hamstring) and Jonathon Margetts (knee) are all out.
Charlton remain without the injured Tariqe Fosu for the trip north.
He is expected to be absent, because of a quad problem, for another month.
Ben Reeves is also expected to miss out, because of a tight hamstring.
Harry Lennon and Lewis Page both remain long-term absentees.
Source: PAR