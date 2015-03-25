Scunthorpe V Charlton at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Scunthorpe forward Lee Novak could miss Charlton clashScunthorpe forward Lee Novak is a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League One game at home to Charlton.Novak came off against Bradford on Tuesday with an ankle injury and will have to be assessed ahead of the match against his former club.This weekend is likely also to come too soon for Josh Morris, who has a hamstring strain.Simon Church (hamstring), Sam Mantom (groin), Luke Williams (hamstring) and Jonathon Margetts (knee) are all out.Charlton remain without the injured Tariqe Fosu for the trip north.He is expected to be absent, because of a quad problem, for another month.Ben Reeves is also expected to miss out, because of a tight hamstring.Harry Lennon and Lewis Page both remain long-term absentees.

