Scunthorpe V Bury at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Neal Bishop back from suspension for ScunthorpeScunthorpe midfielder Neal Bishop returns to contention for the home game against Bury following suspension.Bishop has missed the last three games following his dismissal in the recent home draw against MK Dons and boss Graham Alexander must decide whether to recall him to the starting line-up.Midfielder Funso Ojo turned in a man-of-the-match display in Saturday's draw at Blackburn and is expected to keep his place after recently returning from a hamstring strain.Striker Lee Novak is pushing for a recall after two substitute appearances following an ankle injury as the Iron bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.Bottom-of-the-table Bury will welcome Eoghan O'Connell back to their fold as they look for their first away win in the league.The defender has missed the Shakers' past two games following his second dismissal of the season.He may come straight in for Nathan Cameron, who is managing an ongoing knee issue, and is unlikely to start again after completing 90 minutes on Saturday.Jermaine Beckford (knee) is out but Craig Jones (groin) impressed off the bench at the weekend in what was his first appearance since August.

Source: PAR

