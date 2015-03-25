 
  1. Football
  2. Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe V Bury at Glanford Park : Match Preview

31 December 2017 03:23
Neal Bishop back from suspension for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe midfielder Neal Bishop returns to contention for the home game against Bury following suspension.

Bishop has missed the last three games following his dismissal in the recent home draw against MK Dons and boss Graham Alexander must decide whether to recall him to the starting line-up.

Midfielder Funso Ojo turned in a man-of-the-match display in Saturday's draw at Blackburn and is expected to keep his place after recently returning from a hamstring strain.

Striker Lee Novak is pushing for a recall after two substitute appearances following an ankle injury as the Iron bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Bottom-of-the-table Bury will welcome Eoghan O'Connell back to their fold as they look for their first away win in the league.

The defender has missed the Shakers' past two games following his second dismissal of the season.

He may come straight in for Nathan Cameron, who is managing an ongoing knee issue, and is unlikely to start again after completing 90 minutes on Saturday.

Jermaine Beckford (knee) is out but Craig Jones (groin) impressed off the bench at the weekend in what was his first appearance since August.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.