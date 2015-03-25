 
Scunthorpe V Bristol Rovers at Glanford Park : Match Preview

09 November 2017 06:59
Scunthorpe without international duo for clash with Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe will be without captain Rory McArdle and midfielder Clayton Lewis for the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Both players are on international duty where they will figure in World Cup qualifying play-offs for Northern Ireland and New Zealand respectively.

Boss Graham Alexander is unlikely to risk Conor Townsend or Neal Bishop who continue to struggle to regain full fitness.

Midfielder Sam Mantom is recovering from a groin problem, while forward Jonathon Margetts (knee) and Luke Williams (hamstring) are also still out.

Rovers will be without both Ryan Sweeney and Tom Lockyer this weekend.

Lockyer has been called up by Wales while Sweeney has gone away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Midfielder Billy Bodin remains out with a hamstring injury and defender James Clarke is sidelined until next year following surgery on his leg.

Rovers are 13th in the table but have won only once in seven games in all competitions.

