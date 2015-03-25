 
Scunthorpe V Blackpool at Glanford Park : Match Preview

07 September 2017 04:50
No new injury worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Blackpool encounter

Scunthorpe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool at Glanford Park.

Striker Lee Novak, who made his debut as a substitute against Bury last week, could make his first start.

Fellow forward Luke Williams, who has not featured this season, faces a further two to three months out after undergoing an operation on his hamstring injury.

Another striker, Jonny Margetts, also remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Will Aimson is available to Blackpool once more.

The 23-year-old defender has missed the Seasiders' past three fixtures through injury but is returning ahead of schedule.

Armand Gnanduillet, yet to start a league game this term, has a knock but should be back in the reckoning next week.

That leaves just Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) on the sidelines for boss Gary Bowyer.

