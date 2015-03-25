Scunthorpe V Blackpool at Glanford Park : Match Preview

Scunthorpe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool at Glanford Park.
Striker Lee Novak, who made his debut as a substitute against Bury last week, could make his first start.
Fellow forward Luke Williams, who has not featured this season, faces a further two to three months out after undergoing an operation on his hamstring injury.
Another striker, Jonny Margetts, also remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.
Will Aimson is available to Blackpool once more.
The 23-year-old defender has missed the Seasiders' past three fixtures through injury but is returning ahead of schedule.
Armand Gnanduillet, yet to start a league game this term, has a knock but should be back in the reckoning next week.
That leaves just Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) on the sidelines for boss Gary Bowyer.
