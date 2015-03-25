Scunthorpe V Blackpool at Glanford Park : Match Preview

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

No new injury worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Blackpool encounterScunthorpe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool at Glanford Park.Striker Lee Novak, who made his debut as a substitute against Bury last week, could make his first start.Fellow forward Luke Williams, who has not featured this season, faces a further two to three months out after undergoing an operation on his hamstring injury.Another striker, Jonny Margetts, also remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.Will Aimson is available to Blackpool once more.The 23-year-old defender has missed the Seasiders' past three fixtures through injury but is returning ahead of schedule.Armand Gnanduillet, yet to start a league game this term, has a knock but should be back in the reckoning next week.That leaves just Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) on the sidelines for boss Gary Bowyer.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker