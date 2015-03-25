 
Scunthorpe V Blackburn at Glanford Park : Match Preview

11 September 2017 12:06
Scunthorpe unable to call on Andrew Crofts for Blackburn visit

Scunthorpe will be without new signing Andrew Crofts for the home clash with Blackburn.

The winger, who was snapped up by the Iron when his contract with Charlton was cancelled, twisted his ankle in training on Thursday and will be out for up to three weeks.

Murray Wallace sustained a dead leg during Saturday's goalless draw with Blackpool but played the full 90 minutes and boss Graham Alexander is hoping the midfielder will be fit to face Rovers.

Forward duo Luke Williams (hamstring) and Jonny Margetts (knee) remain sidelined.

Blackburn are sweating on the fitness of Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Conway ahead of the trip.

Scotland international Mulgrew (ankle) missed Saturday's win over Rochdale while winger Conway (hip) was forced off at Spotland, and both will be assessed prior to kick-off.

Boss Tony Mowbray otherwise expects to take a similar squad with him as Scott Wharton and Ryan Nyambe (both ankle) and Darragh Lenihan (foot) are all still sidelined.

Rovers have won three League One games on the spin and deadline-day signings Rekeem Harper, Sam Hart and Paul Downing will therefore likely have to wait for their first appearances.

Source: PAR

