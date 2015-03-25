 
  1. Football
  2. Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe 2-2 Milton Keynes Dons - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

16 December 2017 05:26
MK Dons fight back to claim a draw against 10-man Scunthorpe

MK Dons made their one-man advantage count as they came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe.

The Iron had gone in at the break 2-1 ahead on the back of goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Kevin van Veen, but the turning point came in first-half stoppage time, when home midfielder Neal Bishop was shown a red card.

The Dons had looked the most dangerous side during the opening 45 minutes but struggled to find a way past inspired home goalkeeper Matt Gilks before Kieran Agard finally equalised three minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe's response was instant, with Van Veen following up a Duane Holmes shot within 60 seconds of the equaliser to score from close range.

However, the half ended on a sour note for the hosts when Bishop was red-carded for having been deemed to have elbowed Chucks Aneke.

The Dons spent much of the second period on the front foot and levelled for a second time in the 66th minute via Aneke's header from a free-kick which the visitors could count themselves unlucky not to have been a penalty.

And but for some better finishing from the scorer - who was off target three times in the closing five minutes - they could have had all three points.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.