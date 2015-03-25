 
  1. Football
  2. Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe 1-0 Bury - 01-Jan-2018 : Match Report

01 January 2018 05:22
Charlie Goode effort enough as Scunthorpe edge struggling Bury

Defender Charlie Goode smashed home a late winner as promotion-chasing Scunthorpe edged a 1-0 victory over bottom side Bury to make a winning start to 2018.

The goal came four minutes from time, on the back of a goalmouth scramble, which ended the Shakers' stubborn resistance.

A point would have done little to help the visitors' survival aspirations, but they were unlucky not to hold on for a morale-boosting draw having frustrated their hosts for long spells of a largely-forgettable clash.

The Shakers created arguably the best two chances of the first half, with Neil Danns bringing a smart stop out of goalkeeper Matthew Gilks before Craig Jones headed over the bar from a corner.

Duane Holmes almost provided Scunthorpe with a rare spark in the 56th minute, when - after going on a jinking run which had begun in his own half - he was denied by Leo Fasan's diving save.

And just when it looked like Bury had battled out a rare away point, Goode hammered the ball home from inside a packed penalty area to secure the points.

Source: PA

