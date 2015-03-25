Scotland’s World Cup dream over after Slovenia stalemate

Two set-piece goals ended Scotland’s World Cup dream following a 2-2 draw in Slovenia after a Leigh Griffiths strike had put them 45 minutes from a play-off place.

Griffiths finished brilliantly in the 32nd minute to put Scotland on route to a victory that would have guaranteed second spot in Group F and a two-legged decider next month.

FULL TIME | Slovenia 2 – 2 Scotland. Slovakia's win over Malta means it is the end to Scotland's World Cup hopes #SVNSCO pic.twitter.com/AdXabRk717 — Scotland (@ScottishFA) October 8, 2017

But Slovenia substitute Roman Bezjak twice took advantage of slack marking and Scotland could not find a winner after Robert Snodgrass levelled in the 88th minute, although the substitute came close in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

Slovakia’s 3-0 victory over Malta saw them jump into second spot in Group F on goal difference and extend Scotland’s absence from a major tournament beyond 20 years.

