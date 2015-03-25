Scotland will have to work together to beat England, says boss Strachan

Gordon Strachan has stressed the importance of Scottish solidarity ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Scotland boss was part of the last side to beat the Auld Enemy at the national stadium, when a Richard Gough header was enough to win the Rous Cup in 1985.

Strachan admitted his own contribution that day was not his best, but believes the collective was as important then as it will be against the Group F leaders, as the Scots look for the win to bolster qualification hopes.

The former Scotland, Aberdeen and Manchester United midfielder recalled the victory 32 years ago and insisted the message remains the same.

He said: "It was wet. I wasn't very good. But we won. Richard Gough scored.

"In fact the ball was coming towards me and I thought, 'Please head this as I am not having a good day here'.

"But I was on the winning side and when you are a footballer there are days where, if you are not playing well, you dig in deep and try to be a good team-mate.

"That is what is going to happen on Saturday.

"There will be players feeling great about themselves, some who will be having a rough time, at that point you dig in deep and that's all you can ask."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.