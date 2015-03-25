Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths 'gutted' after England's last-gasp leveller

Leigh Griffiths was left "gutted" following Scotland's 2-2 draw with England, despite scoring a brace of free-kicks with his first goals in dark blue.

Three Lions substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have set the visitors on course for a World Cup qualifying victory with a 70th-minute opener.

However, Hoops striker Griffiths, winning his 13th cap, sent most of Hampden Park wild when he curled in two wonderful set-pieces in the 87th and 90th minutes.

But with a famous victory on the cards, England skipper Harry Kane levelled in stoppage time to deflate the Tartan Army and the Celtic forward.

Gordon Strachan's side are six points behind Group F leaders England with four fixtures remaining.

Griffiths, clutching his man-of-the-match champagne, admitted his second goal "probably" gave him his best feeling in football but said: "I am gutted.

"I should be absolutely delighted with two goals and man of the match, walking in here with three points.

"But one lapse of concentration has cost us in the end and instead of getting three points we got one.

"I was looking to do the exact same with the second free-kick.

"I was away celebrating before the ball hit the back of the net. I knew if I got it round the wall it was in.

"But Harry Kane does what Harry Kane does best by scoring right at the death and costing us the three points.

"But I don't want to talk about being low. We have a great point against a very good England side who no doubt will be going to the World Cup.

"We still have a great chance.

"We have four games left and four very winnable games and as long as we take the performances from the last two games we will give ourselves a great chance."

Defender Christophe Berra revealed how manager Strachan was feeling after the match.

Asked what the national team boss said in the dressing room, Berra said: " He just said that if we had won it would maybe have been the greatest moment of his career.

"We kept on going. They were like a heavyweight boxer and we were middleweight, which we expected.

"We are disappointed but we have got to be proud of ourselves.

"There were a lot of positives to take. Before the game we would have taken the point but it was just the way it happened, but that's football for you.

"We always have hope. Now we have more massive games but all winnable games and we will give it our all.

"If we are as committed as we were today, we can get the three points.

"It's all to play for and don't rule us out."

Source: PA

