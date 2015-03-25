Scotland boss Gordon Strachan dismisses questions about his future

Gordon Strachan will pore over the reasons for Scotland's failure to make the World Cup play-offs but he wasn't in the mood to pay heed to competing opinions over his managerial choices.

Scotland missed out on second place in Group F to Slovakia on goal difference after drawing 2-2 with Slovenia in Ljubljana.

Strachan's position will come under debate despite the fact Scotland were unbeaten in their final six qualifiers.

Consecutive 3-0 defeats by Slovakia and England sparked discussions over his future a year ago but it was arguably a 1-1 home draw with Lithuania that proved the most damaging result.

Strachan was criticised then for starting with Chris Martin up front instead of Leigh Griffiths - who took his tally to four goals in five internationals in Slovenia.

He was also accused of being too loyal to the likes of Grant Hanley, who was culpable for several goals early in the campaign while not playing much first-team football.

But the former Celtic boss said: "What you have got to do is analyse. You could say 'oh, you don't use that system'. But you don't know it's going to win.

"It's only a theory. I am the only one that actually puts the theories into practice. For a lot of them the practice worked.

"You can't then turn round and say: 'Well, I would have done that'. You wouldn't have known. If you played another player or another system, it might have been a lot worse. Nobody will ever know."

Strachan dismissed a question about his future in the immediate aftermath of the draw at the Stozice Stadium.

"I'm the last person I'm thinking about right now," the 60-year-old said. "Players, staff, fans, family, I want to make sure they're all right.

"I know the players' families have backed them up and we are looking after them at the moment.

"Me, it's not a problem. I am really proud, really proud of the players."

Source: PA

