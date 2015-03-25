 
  1. Football
  2. Spain

Saul nets hat-trick as Spain Under-21s secure Euro 2017 final place

27 June 2017 11:39

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul scored a hat-trick to earn Spain Under-21s a 3-1 win over 10-man Italy and put them into the final of Euro 2017 against Germany.

Saul netted all three of his goals in the second half at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium.

Following Saul's opening goal early in the second half, Italy had Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini sent off for a second booking.

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi pulled Italy level but Saul grabbed his second before putting the result beyond doubt with 16 minutes remaining.

Eight minutes into the second half Spain went ahead through Saul and they looked to be in command of the game five minutes later.

Gagliardini was shown a second yellow card by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic but rather than wilt Italy struck back just four minutes later when Bernardeschi scored the equaliser from a pass by Sassuolo's Lorenzo Pellegrini.

But their relief only lasted for a short time as three minutes later Saul scored his second of the game after being set up by Everton's Gerard Deulofeu.

Any hopes Italy had of getting back into the game were snuffed out when Saul scored his third after 74 minutes.

Spain will face Germany in the final after they had earlier beaten England 4-3 on penalties as their semi-final had finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Source: PA

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.