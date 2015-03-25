Sarina Wiegman confident Holland will overcome England challenge to reach final

Holland coach Sarina Wiegman hopes to slow in-form England down as they clash for a place in the Women's Euro 2017 final on Thursday.

The Dutch have delighted sell-out crowds throughout the tournament on home soil by winning all four of their games en route to the last four.

But England have also emerged as strong contenders for the title by cruising through their group programme and then ousting highly-fancied France in the quarter-finals.

Another packed house is anticipated at the 30,000-capacity FC Twente Stadion in Enschede for the contest and Wiegman feels her side are ready for the challenge.

She said: "They want to pressure us. They play long ball and they want to have a real intense game.

"We will take some pace off the game and play the possession game. That is the challenge and what we are going to try.

"We would like to show everyone who we are - to fight and play pretty football if possible.

"We really believe in ourselves, we have a big dream. It's fantastic to have made it this far.

"We don't really feel any more pressure or stress - it's the opposite. We feel more confident than before."

Holland will give a fitness test to defender Stephanie Van der Gragt but Wiegman, speaking at her pre-match press conference, hopes to have a full-strength squad available.

Source: PA

