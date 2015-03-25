Samu Saiz stars as Leeds progress in the Carabao Cup

Samu Saiz scored a hat-trick on his debut as Leeds eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win over Port Vale at Elland Road.

Saiz, a reported Â£3million summer signing from Spanish club Huesca in July, took 13 minutes to make an impression when he smashed home a rebound from close range.

Despite Michael Tonge's equaliser against his former club, Saiz netted twice more in as many minutes in the second half, before fellow debutant Caleb Ekuban added a late fourth.

Ched Evans came off the bench to rescue Sheffield United, who came from behind to beat League One Walsall 3-2 at Bramall Lane.

Amadou Bakayoko gave Walsall a half-time lead but Evans' introduction changed the course of the game, with his 74th-minute shot deflecting in off Kory Roberts.

Evans turned provider again to set up Nathan Thomas for the Blades' second, before Caolan Lavery made the game safe.

Erhun Oztumer reduced the deficit for Walsall with an injury-time penalty but it was too late to salvage extra-time.

Aston Villa also progressed after a tight 2-1 win at Colchester, Scott Hogan scoring the visitors' opener before Mikael Mandron missed a penalty for the home side.

Frankie Kent put through his own goal to inadvertently extend Villa's lead before making amends when he netted at the right end to make it 2-1 shortly before half-time.

Lucas Akins scored a late penalty as Burton came from behind to edge past Oldham 3-2 at Boundary Park.

Luke Varney's opener early in the second half was cancelled out by Paul Green's free-kick for the hosts, who then grabbed the lead through a Craig Davies spot-kick.

Matty Lund equalised within two minutes and Akins grabbed the winner after Ryan McLaughlin conceded a foul in the box.

Bolton also came from behind to win 2-1 at Crewe, late goals from Adam Armstrong and Derik Osede cancelling out Chris Porter's headed opener for the hosts.

Source: PA

